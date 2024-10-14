Cementera Cruz Azul workers request local government intervention

Cementera Cruz Azul (Mexico) has been inoperative for two years. Cruz Azul cooperative members (workers, retirees and associates) have requested that the government of the State of Hidalgo (Mexico) mediate in the conflict that has kept the plant inoperative. Secretary Olivares Reyna went to the plant to search for a solution with the workers. The official expressed interest in finding a solution to the conflict that would avoid situations as those that have already occurred, stating, “It is an important will of the parties involved to establish the plant’s activity.”

Company workers, such s Gilberto Maya, stressed the need for an intermediary, since they alone have taken on the defence of this source of employment and the legacy that he said they have inherited from their parents and grandparents. Maya stressed they are defending their facility and the future of their families and the community. They have been without electric power for two years, which has prevented the plant from operating, seriously affecting the local economy. Maya said: “Almost a quarter of the municipality is collapsed; 25,000 families are directly affected and 120,000 indirectly.”

The power has been cut off since August 2022, causing a severe crisis and affected at least nine communities that depend on the plant’s operations. One of the parties involved in the conflict tries to take the cement plant by force using shock groups on several occasions.

