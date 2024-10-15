Princeton University study uses human bones as model for strengthening cement

ICR Newsroom By 15 October 2024

Inspired by the structure of human bone, researchers at Princeton University have developed a new cement-based material that is 5.6 times more damage-resistant than conventional alternatives. This breakthrough, detailed in a September 10 article in 'Advanced Materials', offers a significant improvement in the durability of cement-based materials commonly used in construction.

Led by Reza Moini, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, and Shashank Gupta, a PhD candidate, the research team designed the material with a tube-like architecture that mimics the tough outer layer of human bone. This bio-inspired design allows the material to resist cracking and avoid sudden failure, key challenges in cement's typical brittle behaviour.

The innovative approach enhances fracture resistance without relying on traditional additives like fibres or plastics. Instead, it focusses on manipulating the geometry of the material itself. Moini explained, “By taking advantage of tube geometry, size and orientation, we promote crack-tube interaction to enhance toughness while maintaining strength.”

The researchers believe this method could have wide applications in civil infrastructure, providing stronger and more durable materials for future construction projects.

