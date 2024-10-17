Dr Shiva Shirani wins GCCA's Innovandi NanoCem prize

ICR Newsroom By 17 October 2024

A post-doctorate researcher from Spain, whose research could help understand how to reduce the time it takes for low carbon concrete to harden, has been honoured with an international prize. For her PhD, Dr Shiva Shirani, from the University of Malaga, focussed on studying advanced X-ray images (4D nano-imaging) of cement particles.

She has now been named as winner of the Innovandi NanoCem Prize 2024, which recognises research focussed on helping the global cement and concrete industry achieve net zero. The Innovandi NanoCem Prize was established to recognise outstanding academic research around the world and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) was offering US$5000 to the overall winner.



Entries had been assessed by judges from the Global Cement and Concrete Research Network, which brings leading universities and industry together, in the pursuit of net zero. Applications were judged against several criteria, including the relevance of the research, its scientific quality, novelty and presentation skills.

Claude Loréa, cement, innovation and ESG director at the GCCA, said: “Cement and concrete are essential building materials, used right across the world in our homes, offices, transport networks and energy infrastructure.

“Innovation and research are key to helping our global industry to unlock and expedite our pathway to a net zero future, so we were delighted to receive so many notable entries from all corners of the world. Shiva Shirani’s entry stood out as exceptional above the others. Many congratulations to Shiva and to everyone who applied.”

Dr Shiva Shirani said it was an incredible honour to win the prize: “I study how cement particles evolve over time in 4D, providing insights that help accelerate the hydration process of low-carbon cement. This research is crucial to making low-carbon cement competitive, and thanks to GCCA, I can share it with the world to promote sustainable construction.”

Three other shortlisted entrants also received honourable mentions and a certificate commending their research: Xin Liu from Southeast University in China, Keshav Bharadwaj Ravi from Oregon State University in the US and Zhanar Zhakiyeva from the University of Grenoble-Alps in France.

The next NanoCem Prize competition will open in early 2026, for those presenting their research in 2024 and 2025.

