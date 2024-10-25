Holcim awarded grant for CCUS project in France

ICR Newsroom By 25 October 2024

Holcim has been selected for a new grant from the EU’s Innovation Fund for its breakthrough carbon capture and storage (CCUS) project in Martres-Tolosane, France. This grant for the CarboClearTech project marks Holcim’s seventh CCUS project, advancing the European Green Deal.

Milan Gutovic, CEO of Holcim, said, “Holcim is on course to make net-zero cement and concrete a reality at scale this decade. This support from the EU Innovation Fund testifies to the strength of our engineering teams, the maturity of our technologies and advanced partnerships that span the value chain. With our robust project pipeline, we are the partner of choice to put clean technologies to work for a net-zero future.”

The EU Innovation Fund is one of the largest funding programs for technologies, having selected 85 large-scale clean-tech projects out of 337 submitted to receive grants this year. These grants have totalled EUR4.8bn (US$5.1bn) and included are three projects in the sector.

Holcim states that it is driving a broad range of clean construction technologies, with CCUS a key component alongside innovative raw materials, fossil fuel-free energy and other advanced technologies. Through its MAQER Ventures program, the company works with hundreds of startups to scale disruptive technologies.

