Christian Pfeiffer contributes to Carbon4Minerals project

ICR Newsroom By 25 October 2024

Christian Pfeiffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH is collaborating with Heidelberg Materials on the groundbreaking Carbon4Minerals project, aimed at converting CO 2 into value-added building products. This innovative venture, funded by the EU Horizon Europe research and innovation programme, will run from January 2023 to December 2026.



As a key participant in this EU-funded research project, Christian Pfeiffer will contribute its expertise to an industrial pilot plant focused on upscaling enforced carbonation technology. The project involves the mineralisation of CO 2 in flue gases from clinker production, utilising Recycled Concrete Paste/Powder (RCP). This process allows for the creation of new low-CO 2 composite cements, effectively closing the CO 2 cycle in cement production.



The site for this pilot is in Poland, symbolically significant as it is associated with Christian Pfeiffer as a supplier for one of the largest cement grinding units in Europe. The pilot plant will process Recycled Concrete Powder (RCP) at a throughput rate of 1.5tph, featuring a reaction rotary drum (RRD) and a bag filter. The dimensions of the drum are ø1.6x5.0m, with a special focus on design flexibility, airtightness and a moist environment. The delivery of the plant is scheduled for the summer of 2024. Christian Pfeiffer's quick understanding of the project needs and their corresponding design has proven instrumental in the swift progress of the collaboration.



The Carbon4Minerals project is a pioneering effort to address the CO 2 footprint in cement production. Christian Pfeiffer's contribution involves delivering the RRD and bag filter in a preassembled condition, providing mechanical engineering expertise and supervising the erection and commissioning process. The innovative aspects of the solution include the flexibility of the rotary drum for various scenarios, allowing for the optimum RCP reaction. Notably, the design features possible drum enlargement, interchangeable internals and the displacement of drum chambers.

