Puerto Rico’s cement market contracts in June but sees July recovery

Muriel Bal By 28 October 2024

Puerto Rican cement sales declined by 6.9 per cent YoY to 50,694t in June 2024 from 54,442.8t in June 2023 but recovered in July, increasing by 12.9 per cent from 48,478.8t in July 2023 to 54,698.4t, according to the Center of Economic Studies of the Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico.



In terms of production, total volumes by the country’s cement producers Cemex and Argos dropped by 18.9 per cent to 28,329t in June 2024 from 34,932t in June 2023. In July output advanced by 16.2 per cent YoY to 34,037.4t from 29,266.2t in July 2023.



January-July 2024

In the first seven months of 2024 Puerto Rico’s cement market contracted by 2.4 per cent to 365,380t from 374,198t in the January-July 2023 period.



Domestic production declined by 9.6 per cent YoY to 209,123t in the 7M24 from 231,446t in the 7M23.

Published under