Puerto Rican cement consumption increases 3% in September

Muriel Bal By 29 October 2024

Puerto Rico’s cement market contracted by 4.9 per cent YoY, seeing sales of 52,185t in August 2024 when compared with sales of 54,868.8t in August 2023, according to the Center of Economic Studies of the Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico. However, sales edged up by 2.8 per cent YoY to 51,866.8t in September 2024 from 50,481t in September 2023.



Meanwhile, domestic production fell by 16.9 per cent YoY to 27,306.6t in August 2024 when compared with 32,844.6t in August 2023. In addition, output fell by 5.8 per cent YoY to 30,842.4t in September 2024, from 32,759.4t in the year-ago period.



January-September 2024

In the first nine months of 2024 cement sales in Puerto Rico slipped 2.1 per cent to 469,452t from 479,548.2t in the 9M23 period.



Production from the country’s cement plants fell 10 per cent YoY to 267,272.4t in the January-September 2024 period from 297,049.8t in the year-ago period.

