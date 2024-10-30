Cement consumption in Senegal falls 25% in August

Muriel Bal By 30 October 2024

Cement sales in Senegal saw a 24.9 per cent drop to 505,900t in August 2024 from 672,700t in August 2023, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs.



Production from domestic cement plants decreased by 21.4 per cent to 647,000t in August 2024 from 823,200t in the year-ago period.



Senegal’s cement industry exported 138,500t of cement in August 2024, representing a 17.5 per cent YoY decline from 167,900t.



January-August 2024

In the January-Augusts 2024 period, the Senegalese cement market expanded by 0.5 per cent YoY to 4.904Mt from 4.879Mt.



Domestic cement producers increased their output by 2.1 per cent to 6.344Mt in the 8M24 from 6.212Mt in the 8M23.



Exports from Senegal in the January-August 2024 period advanced 6.9 per cent YoY to 1.447Mt from 1.354Mt in the equivalent period of 2023.

