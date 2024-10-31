TCMA releases its Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement & Concrete Roadmap

Thailand’s Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) has released the Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement & Concrete Roadmap. The 70-page document has contributions from the Director General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, TCMA, the Global Cement & Concrete Association (GCCA) and the Thins Concrete Association.
The report discusses the commitment and pathway to net zero, looking at initial progress to decarbonise (1990-2020), a decade to deliver (2020-30), and full deployment of technology and reduction tools to reach net zero (2030-50).
Information open actions to net zero are offered include efficiency, design and construction; efficiency in concrete production; and saving in cement binders and saving in clinker production. Further actions consider carbon capture, utilisation and storage, decarbonisation of electricity and CO2 sink and recarbonisation.
By improving efficiency in design and construction, the Thai cement industry is targeting a reduction in emissions by 2.8Mt of CO2 in 2030 and 4.8Mt CO2 reduction in 2050. By improving efficiency in concrete production, cement it aims to cut CO2 emissions by 1.3Mt by 2030 and by 1.5Mt by 2050. Clinker reduction is expected to save 4.1Mt of CO2 by 2030 and 3.5Mt in 2050. Decarbonisation of electricity is anticipated to reduce CO2 emissions by 1.1Mt in 2030 and by 1.5Mt in 2050. Cement and binder savings is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by 2.1Mt in 2030 and by 2.9Mt in 2050. Efficiency in design and construction is expected to cut CO2 emissions by 2.8Mt in 2030 and by 4.8Mt in 2050. CO2 sink and recarbonisation are targets to reduce emissions by 2.9Mt in 2030 and by 2.4Mt in 2050. Carbon capture and utilisation is seen as the main CO2 reduction tool, cutting emissions by 6.9Mt in 2040 and by 13.7Mt in 2050.
Total Thai cement industry CO2 emissions will be limited to 17.5Mt in 2030 and 8.8Mt in 2040. By 2050 30.3Mt of CO2 emissions be abated in the Thai cement industry with carbon reduction tools to bring net CO2 emissions to zero.
The Roadmap details collaboration for an Enabling Policy Framework and concludes with tan example of Saraburi Sanbox as a low carbon city. The full repost can be visited at Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement & Concrete Roadmap.
