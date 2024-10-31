TCMA releases its Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement & Concrete Roadmap

Peter Bell By 31 October 2024

Thailand’s Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) has released the Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement & Concrete Roadmap. The 70-page document has contributions from the Director General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, TCMA, the Global Cement & Concrete Association (GCCA) and the Thins Concrete Association.



The report discusses the commitment and pathway to net zero, looking at initial progress to decarbonise (1990-2020), a decade to deliver (2020-30), and full deployment of technology and reduction tools to reach net zero (2030-50).



Information open actions to net zero are offered include efficiency, design and construction; efficiency in concrete production; and saving in cement binders and saving in clinker production. Further actions consider carbon capture, utilisation and storage, decarbonisation of electricity and CO 2 sink and recarbonisation.



By improving efficiency in design and construction, the Thai cement industry is targeting a reduction in emissions by 2.8Mt of CO 2 in 2030 and 4.8Mt CO 2 reduction in 2050. By improving efficiency in concrete production, cement it aims to cut CO 2 emissions by 1.3Mt by 2030 and by 1.5Mt by 2050. Clinker reduction is expected to save 4.1Mt of CO 2 by 2030 and 3.5Mt in 2050. Decarbonisation of electricity is anticipated to reduce CO 2 emissions by 1.1Mt in 2030 and by 1.5Mt in 2050. Cement and binder savings is projected to reduce CO 2 emissions by 2.1Mt in 2030 and by 2.9Mt in 2050. Efficiency in design and construction is expected to cut CO 2 emissions by 2.8Mt in 2030 and by 4.8Mt in 2050. CO 2 sink and recarbonisation are targets to reduce emissions by 2.9Mt in 2030 and by 2.4Mt in 2050. Carbon capture and utilisation is seen as the main CO 2 reduction tool, cutting emissions by 6.9Mt in 2040 and by 13.7Mt in 2050.



Total Thai cement industry CO 2 emissions will be limited to 17.5Mt in 2030 and 8.8Mt in 2040. By 2050 30.3Mt of CO 2 emissions be abated in the Thai cement industry with carbon reduction tools to bring net CO 2 emissions to zero.



The Roadmap details collaboration for an Enabling Policy Framework and concludes with tan example of Saraburi Sanbox as a low carbon city. The full repost can be visited at Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement & Concrete Roadmap.

Published under