Spanish cement sales rise robustly in September

ICR Newsroom By 06 November 2024

Cement consumption in Spain rose a robust 7.1 per cent YoY in September 2024, to come in at 1.219Mt, according to the latest data from Infocemento. The Spanish cement association, Oficemen, had anticipated “a slight improvement from the summer onwards” on the back of an increase in building permits and public work tenders, though they note “we must wait to see if these works are actually carried out in the short term”.



Exports also rose versus year-ago data in September, increasing 15.9 per cent YoY to 464,378t. Spain is the third most important European cement exporter after Turkey and Germany.

January-September 2024

Cement consumption was down 0.5 per cent YoY by the end of the third quarter of 2024, amounting to 10.87Mt, down from 10.921Mt in the same period a year earlier. Spanish cement demand is forecast to contract by 0.5 per cent YoY for 2024 as a whole, before rebounding in 2025. Exports fell by 617,855t or 14.7 per cent YoY in the January to September period, coming in at 3.582Mt.



12-month moving average

The data show that in the last 12 months (October 2023-September 2024) cement sales fell 1.8 per cent YoY to 14.417Mt, 261,863t less than the previous period, while exports contracted 17.1 per cent YoY to 4.642Mt, a loss of 955,590t.

Published under