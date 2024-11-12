Puerto Rico’s cement market expands 15% in October

Muriel Bal By 12 November 2024

Puerto Rican cement sales saw 15.2 per cent growth to 1.4m bags of 94lb, to 59,693t in October, according to data published by the Economic Development Bank (BDE). The October data mark a second-consecutive monthly increase after a 4.9 per cent drop in August and are the highest in 19 months.



“We see a recovery in the construction sector, particularly in cement sales, which predicts a good impact on infrastructure development and job creation in Puerto Rico. Although fiscal year 2024 closed with a one per cent decrease in cement sales compared to the previous year, the beginning of fiscal year 2025 shows a 6.3 per cent increase in sales between July and October. This allows us to anticipate a progressive recovery in this key sector for our economy,” said Luis Alemañy, president of the BDE.



In the January-October 2024 period, sales of cement have slipped by 0.4 per cent when compared to the year-ago period.

