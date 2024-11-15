Global cement leaders call for urgent government action at COP29

At COP29, currently being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, there has been a formal call for action from the cement and concrete industry to policymakers around the world to increase their support to help reach net-zero emissions.



The extensive decarbonisation work being carried out by the global cement and concrete industry to cut CO 2 emissions is set out in a newly-published progress report, launched at COP29. The Global Cement and Concrete Association’s (GCCA) Cement Industry new report is entitled 'Net Zero Progress Report 2024/25' and offers feedback on its Concrete Future 2050 Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete launched three years ago.



Fernando González, president of the GCCA and CEO of Cemex, said: “Our industry is engaged in the most significant transformation in its history as we address the most pressing challenge our planet faces – climate change.



“However, to fully unlock our decarbonisation progress in this crucial decade to deliver, we urgently need effective policy support. When policymakers provide the right market conditions and policy enablers, significant CO 2 reductions are achievable faster.”



The report calls for the urgent implementation of effective policies which promote the use of municipal and industrial waste as sustainable alternative fuels for cement kilns, as well as using construction demolition waste as recycled raw materials. Other key policies include a change in building codes to encourage the wider adoption of blended cement and concrete products, as well as the establishment of market-driven national carbon pricing mechanisms that incentivise decarbonisation and investment in clean innovation.



Thomas Guillot, CEO of the GCCA said: “This report shows several great examples of action that is already happening on the ground across the world, demonstrating that an acceleration of our decarbonisation efforts is taking place today where enabling policies exist.



"That’s why it’s important that we are in Baku at COP29, calling on all policymakers, governments and anyone with a stake in the built environment to urgently work with us on our net zero mission.”



Download the GCCA's Net Zero Progress Report 2024/25 here.

