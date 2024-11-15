Heidelberg achieves 50% replacement of fossil fuels at its Edmonton plant

ICR Newsroom By 15 November 2024

Heidelberg Materials North America has made significant sustainability advancements at its Edmonton cement plant, now replacing up to 50 per cent of fossil fuels with low-carbon alternative fuels (ALCF). Supported by a US$2.4m grant from Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction fund, the initiative diverts around 100,000t of non-hazardous waste annually from landfills, helping to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The project sources ALCF from municipal, construction, and demolition waste, contributing to CO 2 emissions reductions, extending landfill life, and eliminating persistent wastes like plastics. "We are crafting a sustainable future," said Joerg Nixdorf, vice president of cement operations for Heidelberg Materials' Northwest Region, highlighting the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

This initiative features advanced material testing and combustion control systems to maintain high-quality standards. Alberta’s Minister of Environment, Rebecca Schulz, noted, “This project makes the Edmonton plant one of Canada’s most advanced, reducing emissions while supporting local employment.”

The Edmonton plant’s transition to alternative fuels aligns with broader efforts in the global cement industry to achieve carbon neutrality through innovative energy solutions.

