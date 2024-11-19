GCCA releases low carbon cement definitions at COP29

ICR Newsroom By 19 November 2024

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has launched its international definitions for low carbon cement and concrete. The definitions are seen as crucial to providing a key reference point for anyone that wants to be able to identify and buy green cement and concrete across the world.

The industry, in consultation with a wide range of stakeholders along the value chain including governments and organisations such as the IEA, Climate Club and Clean Energy Ministerial Industrial Deep Decarbonisation Initiative facilitated by UNIDO, have evolved and refined definitions for green concrete that are global and also customisable to local practice while retaining international consistency and comparability. The definitions use the environmental product declaration (EPD) accounting method that is well established in the construction value chain for products, particularly cement and concrete. They are designed to be used with local benchmarks and targets to reflect different challenges, opportunities and rate of decarbonisation.

German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, regarding the launch at COP29:

“This is a big step forward towards delivering a greener built environment and a greener global economy. Lead markets for low carbon basic materials are an important component of the policy landscape to support decarbonisation of sectors such as cement and concrete. During the German G7 Presidency the Energy and Climate Ministers agreed on the IEA definitions being a robust starting point for the work internationally. We are delighted that this work has been built upon by the GCCA to publish low carbon and near zero definitions for concrete products.

Thomas Guillot, Chief Executive of the GCCA, said: "Building on our net zero commitment this is an important advancement on our journey towards net zero. We now call on policymakers, governments and the private sector to procure green cement and concrete and provide the key signals to our sector to accelerate decarbonisation."

