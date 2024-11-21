Cemex Ventures to deploy industrial scale hydrogen combustion at Rugby plant

21 November 2024

Cemex Ventures, Cemex’s corporate venture capital (CVC) and open innovation unit, has announced an initial hydrogen deployment at industrial scale with HiiROC, the pioneering British hydrogen company that produces affordable, clean hydrogen, at its Rugby cement plant in the UK. Hydrogen has emerged as a low-carbon energy source within the construction industry’s decarbonisation roadmap and offers potential as an energy solution to help reduce the sector’s reliance on fossil fuels and lower CO 2 emissions. This venture marks a significant milestone for Cemex, as it represents the beginning of a large-scale strategic project plan with the aim to further lower its carbon emissions in cement production.

HiiROC produces carbon-neutral hydrogen using its proprietary Thermal Plasma Electrolysis (TPE) process, which requires just one-fifth of the electrical energy used in water electrolysis and captures carbon as a solid byproduct, avoiding CO 2 emissions – a game-changer for the industry. HiiROC’s modular solution can be deployed as single units to full-scale industrial plants. The hydrogen produced can be used as an alternative energy source to fuel clinker production processes, helping Cemex to achieve its decarbonisation goals.

“Our investment into this breakthrough project with HiiROC reinforces Cemex's commitment to transform the industry by working hand in hand with disruptive startups and new technologies,” said Gonzalo Galindo, Head of Cemex Ventures. “Hydrogen as an alternative source of energy has the capacity to significantly reduce the CO 2 emissions produced in our operations, aligning with our 2050 goal to become a net-zero CO 2 company and be industry leaders in the industrial use of hydrogen.”

This milestone is part of a longer-running strategic partnership between Cemex and HiiROC, which began in 2021 with an initial investment through Cemex’s corporate venture capital arm. Two years later, in 2023, the construction giant increased its stake in HiiROC to expand its hydrogen capacity at its pivotal cement plant in Rugby, UK.

Published under