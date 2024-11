Kohat Cement adds another solar plant

ICR Newsroom By 22 November 2024

Kohat Cement Co has successfully installed and commissioned a 5.34MW on-grid solar power plant at its plant site in Kohat, Pakistan, according to information posted on the Pakistan Stock Exchange website by Nadeem Atta Sheikh, CEO of Kohat Cement Co. This installation is in addition to the 10MW solar power plant already installed and operational at the same location.



The company’s notification refers to its earlier letter no. KCCL/TCL/23/69, dated 31 August 2023.



by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan



