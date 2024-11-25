Advertisement

There is no forestry at the site of the proposed clinker and cement factory in central Sabah’s Tongod district, Malaysia, says Borneo Cement chairman. Datuk Masiung Banah: "Initially, there were logs left in the low-lying areas where logging activities had been going on for the past few years before the factory was proposed. The claim that the company also engaged in logging while carrying out earthworks to build a road to the factory's quarry site is not true."

He said that the company has obtained an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval for the construction of the quarry site, earthworks and building a road to the location, which is dense with layers of limestone. "We will strictly observe the EIA requirements. Our work progress is closely monitored by the environmental authorities," Mr Masiung added.

The issue of logging taking place for the project in the central Sabah district was raised by the Opposition Parti Warisan during last week's Sabah state assembly meeting. The Opposition also questioned the practicality of the remote location for the cement factory. The project, which will cost MYR1.2m (US$268,871), is a joint venture between the state government that established BCS and Sinoma Industry Bhd, China’s largest cement manufacturer.