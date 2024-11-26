Advertisement

Cement sales in Indonesia amounted to 6.423Mt in October. This is a decrease of 0.2 per cent YoY compared to the 6.435Mt reported a year earlier.

The strongest growth was reported in Kalimantan where the development of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, is ongoing. Sales there rose 9.8 per cent YoY in October to 597,858t, up from 544,606t a year earlier. Java, the country’s largest market, accounting for 51 per cent of all sales, saw dispatches rise 1.5 per cent YoY to 3.288Mt from 3.239Mt. Sales also expanded a modest 0.1 per cent YoY to 1.388Mt in Sumatera, up from 1.387Mt in October 2023.

Sales reported the deepest declines in Sulawesi, falling 13.2 per cent YoY to 547,991t from 631,035t. Bali-Nustra reported a 5.3 per cent YoY decline to 386,924t from 407,987t, and Maluku-Papua saw sales fall 4.6 per cent YoY to 215,482t in October from 225,877t a year earlier.

Bagged sales dominate dispatches in Bali-Nustra, accounting for 93 per cent of total sales volumes. Bulk sales are greatest in Java, accounting for 37 per cent of total sales.

Cement production in Indonesia rose 0.9 per cent YoY to 6.477Mt, from 6.167Mt in October 2023. Clinker production increased 6.3 per cent YoY to 5.444Mt, up from 5.341Mt previously.



In October, cement exports rose 1.7 per cent YoY to 116,189t, up from 114,291t a year earlier. Meanwhile, clinker exports jumped 40.2 per cent YoY to 931,049t from 664,023t a year earlier. Bangladesh remained the key export market in October, accounting for 66 per cent of total exports, followed by Australia (15 per cent) and Taiwan (11 per cent).

January to October 2024

Cement sales in Indonesia in the first ten months of 2024 amounted to 53.212Mt, an increase of 0.7 per cent YoY compared to the 6.167Mt recorded in the same period of 2023.

Java accounted for just over half of all sales during the period (52 per cent) followed by Sumatera (22 per cent) and Kalimantan (9 per cent).

Bagged sales were down 2.1 per cent YoY to 36.716Mt, accounting for 69 per cent of total sales during the period, bulk sales rose 7.9 per cent YoY to 16.495Mt.

Cement production amounted to 55.842Mt in January to October.

Total cement and clinker exports amounted to 9.6Mt in the January to October period, with Bangladesh, Australia and Taiwan the main export destinations. Cement exports fell 21 per cent YoY to amount to 904,000t, while clinker exports rose 10.6 per cent YoY to 8.7Mt.

