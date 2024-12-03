Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials’ Brevik carbon capture and storage (CCS) project has successfully achieved mechanical completion on schedule. The milestone sees the installation of all major mechanical components and system is ready for testing with the project entering the commissioning stage.

The project is part of the Norwegian government’s Longship initiative and is the first industrial-scale carbon capture project in the global cement industry. Once operational it is expected to capture 400,000tpa of CO 2 , or 50 per cent of the Brevik cement plant’s emission. Following capture, the CO 2 will be transported by ship to an onshore terminal on the Norwegian west coast. From there, the liquefied CO 2 will be transported by pipeline to the storage site under the North Sea for permanent storage.

The carbon capture plant has been integrated into the cement plant without halting the plant’s production and is the result of 1.2m hours of technical precision work, carried out by an on-site team of 400 people and external partners.

“We are very proud of this important achievement, which positions us as a leader in the global transition to a net zero economy,” said Axel Conrads, chief technology officer of Heidelberg Materials. “The project's progress towards the start of the Brevik CCS plant is a testament to our engineering expertise and to the close collaboration between the project team in Brevik, the experts in our global Competence Center Cement, and our trusted partners for this first-of-its-kind application. With most modern training tools, we have laid the foundation for the next crucial step of commissioning the new equipment. We are looking forward to launching the plant into full operation.”