Holcim is progressing on the planned full capital market separation of its North American business, planned through a 100 per cent spin-off and to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The spin-off is planned as a domestic issuer under SEC rules, reporting in US GAAP and seeking inclusion in relevant US equity indices. An additional listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange is also planned to accommodate European investors. The planned spin-off is subject to shareholder approval at the Holcim Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2025, expected to occur by the end of the first half 2025. Its completion is subject to customary approvals.