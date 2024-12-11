Advertisement



Nuada and Carbfix have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on delivering integrated carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions aimed at reducing emissions in key sectors, including cement, lime, steel, waste-to-energy, and bioenergy.

By uniting Nuada’s carbon capture technology with Carbfix’s transformative and permanent underground CO 2 mineralisation method, this partnership offers industrial emitters a decarbonisation solution that covers the entire CO 2 capture and storage (CCS) value chain.



Nuada’s award-winning carbon capture process combines advanced solid sorbents, metal organic frameworks (MOFs), and vacuum pressure swing adsorption (VPSA) technology. This technology achieves high-efficiency CO 2 capture from point-source emissions while overcoming long-standing deployment barriers for carbon capture: energy consumption, integration complexity, and cost.

“Nuada is redefining carbon capture, delivering an innovative solution that overcomes key barriers of traditional methods. Our partnership with Carbfix accelerates our pathway to full-scale implementation, creating an end-to-end CCS solution and expanding opportunities for full value chain projects,” said Conor Hamill, co-CEO of Nuada.

With over a decade of expertise, Carbfix offers pioneering CO 2 storage technology that accelerates natural mineralisation processes by injecting captured CO 2 into porous basaltic rock, where it transforms permanently into stone in less than two years. This cost-effective and safe approach provides a long-term and secure method for storing CO 2 underground.