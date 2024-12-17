Advertisement

Thai cement producer SCG Group is expanding its production of SCG Low-Carbon Cement in the southern Vietnam market. As part of its growth in this market, SCG has scaled up its production of SCG Low-Carbon Cement to enable exports of 6000-8000tpd.

Commenting on the new product line, Supakit Phucharoensilp, director of SCG Vietnam Cement Plant Division, said that the group is continually investing in advanced technology and product innovation to meet changing market requirements.

SCG’s low-carbon cement meets domestic TCVN standard as well as ASTM, British and European specifications, enabling exports to the USA, Canada and Australia.