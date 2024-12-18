Advertisement

The MyGeocycle platform was launched in Algeria by Holcim subsidiary Geocycle, marking a major breakthrough in solid waste management. This initiative aims to digitise and optimise the collection, transport and treatment of waste, thus addressing the country's environmental and economic challenges.

The implementation of MyGeocycle will allow companies and individuals to follow the journey of their solid waste in real time. This transparency is a key part of the Algerian government's strategy to integrate technology into waste management to improve the efficiency of operations.

According to the Algerian Ministry of Environment and Renewable Energy, current waste management faces many obstacles that affect the quality of life of citizens, the economy and the environment.