Cement sales in Senegal advanced by 17.3 per cent YoY to 480,200t in September 2024 from 409,300t in September 2023 and by 3.6 per cent YoY to 536,700t in October 2024 from 517,900t in October 2023, according to the country’s Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Cooperation.

In addition, Senegalese cement producers exported 108,300t of cement in September and 109,500t in October 2024. However, this represents a decline of 9.6 and 19.1 per cent, respectively when compared with export volumes of 119,800t in September 2023 and 135,400t in October 2023.

Production from domestic cement plants increased by 14.8 per cent in September 2024 to 613,400t from 534,300t in the year-ago period. However, in October output declined by 3.6 per cent YoY to 618,200t from 641,600t in October 2023.

January-October 2024

In the first 10 months of 2024, 5.92Mt of cement was sold in Senegal, edging up by two per cent YoY from 5.807Mt in the 10M23.

Exports picked up by 3.5 per cent YoY to 1.665Mt in the 10M24 from 1.609Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.

Domestic cement output saw a 2.5 per cent increase YoY to 7.576Mt when compared with 7.388Mt in the January-October 2023 period.