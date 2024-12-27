Advertisement

Bangladesh has addressed a critical gas supply issue for LafargeHolcim Bangladesh PLC, ensuring continued production of clinker, cement and aggregates at its key facility. The resolution follows urgent discussions involving government and corporate stakeholders.

“Foreign investors like LafargeHolcim are crucial drivers of economic growth,” stated Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority. Speaking at a meeting yesterday, he emphasised the government's commitment to fostering a supportive business environment. “Fast, decisive steps in such instances portray our intention to support the business community. We are open for business,” he added.

Chistof Hassig, chairman of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh PLC, expressed gratitude for the authorities' swift action. “The authorities have resolved the long-pending issue with utmost priority, which portrays their support towards foreign direct investment in Bangladesh,” he said.

The uninterrupted gas supply is vital for LafargeHolcim’s operations, particularly as the company continues to focus on producing essential building materials. This resolution underscores Bangladesh's dedication to ensuring operational continuity for foreign investors and highlights the importance of foreign direct investment in sustaining the country’s industrial growth.