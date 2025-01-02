Advertisement

The Ramco Cements Ltd has commissioned a 2MW waste heat recovery (WHR) unit at its Alathiyur cement plant, increasing the waste heat power capacity at the site to 4MW. Ramco Cement's total waste heat power capacity now stands at 45.15MW.



“With the commissioning of the above 2MW turbine, the waste heat power generating capacity of our Alathiyur cement plant has gone up from 2MW to 4MW to 45.15MW,” the company said. About 45 per cent of the company’s energy requirement by 2030 will be from renewable energy.