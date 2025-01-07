Advertisement

Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has announced plans to set up a mega cement plant in Malkangiri district, Odisha, eastern India, to employ 2000 people.

During a three-day visit, Mr Majhi outlined his vision to industrialise Malkangiri and enhance its role in Odisha. The INR40bn (US$466.1m) cement plant is a key project, supported by infrastructure initiatives such as a six-lane highway connecting Malkangiri to Tiring, rail links to Jeypore and Bhadrachalam and an express highway to Gopalpur port. The Malkangiri airport, already operational, will soon is fully functional, boosting regional connectivity.