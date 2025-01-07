Advertisement

Cement sales in Senegal declined by 8.3 per cent YoY to 549,600t in November 2024 from 599,300t in November 2023, according to Senegal’s Planning and Economic Policy Directorate. When compared with October 2024, sales improved by 2.4 per cent MoM from 536,700t.

Domestic cement production fell 15.3 per cent YoY to 663,000t in November 2024 from 782,300t in the year-ago period. When compared with an output of 618,200t in October 2024, production increased by 7.3 per cent MoM.

Exports dropped 35.3 per cent YoY to 107,600t in November 2024 from 166,200t in November 2023 and by 1.7 per cent from 109,500t reported in October 2024.

January-November 2024

In the first 11 months of 2024 domestic sales in Senegal edged up by one per cent to 6.470Mt when compared with the 11M23, when sales reached 6.406Mt.

Production by Senegal’s cement plants increased by 0.8 per cent to 8.239Mt in the 11M24 from 8.17Mt in the 11M23.

Exports slipped by 0.1 per cent to 1.773Mt in the January-November 2024 period when compared with 1.775Mt in the year-ago period.