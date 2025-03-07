Advertisement

Poland’s cement industry is under pressure to reduce CO 2 emissions, with free carbon allowances ending by 2034 and gradual reductions starting in 2026. Process emissions account for 63 per cent of the sector’s CO 2 output, making carbon capture and storage (CCS) the only viable decarbonisation solution. However, CCS installation costs per plant range from US$300-500m.

Current CCS and CCUS projects in Poland for the cement industry include Go4ECO planet at the Lafarge Cement Kujawy plant and the ACCSESS project at Górazdze plant. Despite Poland having the second-largest CO 2 storage potential in Europe, legal barriers prevent onshore storage. Industry leaders and policymakers are calling for accelerated legislative changes to maintain competitiveness. The EU’s Cement Adjustment Border Mechanism (CBAM) may help protect local producers from carbon-intensive imports, claims the Warsaw Business Journal (WBJ).

With cement crucial for national infrastructure, including defence projects, urgent action is needed to develop transport and storage solutions, ensuring Poland’s cement industry remains viable, added WBJ.