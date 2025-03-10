Advertisement

The Rezzato-Mazzano cement plant in Italy, part of Heidelberg Materials, has obtained the Concrete Sustainability Council (CSC) “Silver” certification which attests to the plant's sustainable production and the UNI EN ISO 45001 certification for its safety management system.

With the CSC “Silver” certification, Rezzato-Mazzano is the first cement plant in Italy to achieve this goal. The CSC certification is an international certification system developed with the aim of promoting transparency and evaluating the sustainability of the CSC, an association created by the world's leading cement and concrete producers to promote the sustainability values of the industry and the product. The cement plant had already been certified as “Bronze” since 2021: the new, more important positioning was obtained thanks to the use of new credits for innovation, biodiversity and transport.

The plant has also obtained the certification of its safety management system according to the UNI EN ISO 45001-2023 standard thanks to improvements made in the second half of 2024. With the UNI EN ISO 45001 certification, the Rezzato-Mazzano cement plant joins the production units of Isola delle Femmine, Samatzai, Calusco, Novi Ligure and Colleferro, which in recent years have obtained the same certification.