Venezuela has achieved a key step in the revival of its cement industry, exporting more than 15,000t of cement. The export operation was carried out by the Socialist Cement Corp (CSC) and is part of the Absolute Productive Independence Plan, bringing foreign exchange into the country, reported Correo del Orinoco.

The 15,000t cargo was shipped from the port of Pertigalete in Anzoátegui, under supervision of the Minister of Industries and National Production, Alex Saab. We have increased cement production in the last three months, allowing us to supply the domestic market and resume exports in a sustainable way, the minister said.

The export was the result of a comprehensive strategic plan to optimise production processes and strengthened the logistics chain, ensuring quality and efficiency at every stage, according to the local newspaper. It follows recent infrastructure improvements in the port, now seen as a key point to reactivate the country’s industrial foreign trade.