Semen Baturaja, part of PT Semen Indonesia, increased its alternative fuels and raw materials (AFR) use by 41 per cent to 9401t, up from 6661t in 2023. This has lifted the company’s thermal substitution rate to 3.18 per cent, surpassing its initial target of 2.63 per cent.

The company uses a range of AFRs, including sludge oil, spent bleaching earth and industrial wastes such as oil, majun and used insulation.

"The utilisation of AFR not only helps reduce industrial waste but also supports energy efficiency in the cement production process," according to Semen Baturaja’s VP and Corporate Secretary, Hari Liandu.

The use of AFR aligns with government policies to accelerate the energy transition and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. "The transition to clean energy is not just an industrial necessity, but a shared responsibility for environmental preservation," Mr Liandu said.