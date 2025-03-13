Advertisement

In 2024 cement plants in Slovakia achieved a thermal substitution rate of 75 per cent, replacing part of their fossil fuel requirement by 374,000t of alternative fuels. This saved approximately 230,000t of coal and significantly reduced the carbon footprint of the domestic cement industry, according to the Cement Manufacturers Association of the Slovak Republic (ZVC).

ZVC SR Director, Rudolf Mackovic, stated that such fuels meet strict quality and ecological parameters: ”Such an alternative fuel made from non-recyclable waste, which is used in cement plants, meets strict quality and ecological parameters.”