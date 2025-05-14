Advertisement

Iranian domestic cement sales contracted 3.8 per cent YoY to 5.533Mt in March 2025, down from 6.929Mt a year earlier, according to the Iranian cement association. Ramadan, which fell throughout the month of March in 2025, likely weighed on cement demand.



Producers manufactured 6.047Mt of cement, a 7.4 per cent YoY increase, while clinker production gained 14.9 per cent YoY to 6.134Mt.



Cement exports jumped 25.4 per cent YoY to 539,190t, while clinker exports dropped 54.7 per cent YoY to 385,255t.



January-March 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, cement consumption in Iran contracted 3.1 per cent to 15.461Mt, down from 15.95Mt in the same period of 2024.



Cement production totalled 16.72Mt, up 1.1 per cent YoY from 16.54Mt in the 1Q24. Clinker production was 16.951Mt, up 2.2 per cent YoY from 16.59Mt.



Cumulative cement exports amounted to 1.393Mt in the first three months of 2025, up 17.1 per cent YoY from 1.19Mt the 1Q24, while clinker exports were down 36.3 per cent YoY to 1.402Mt from 2.2Mt.