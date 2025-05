Advertisement

The India Cements Ltd, a subsidiary of the UltraTech Cement, has identified and executed a debottlenecking initiative at Banswara Cement Works, Rajasthan. This initiative has been successfully completed and stabilised, resulting in an enhanced production capacity of 0.3Mta.

UltraTech Cement’s total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity stands at 185.06Mta. Including its overseas capacity of 5.4Mta, the company’s global capacity stands at 190.46Mta.