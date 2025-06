Advertisement

IKN Engineering India has announced that it has successfully installed and commissioning an IKN Clinker Cooler at Parasakti Cement, India. The cooler has a capacity of 2700tpd.

In what IKN says, “marks the beginning of a new partnership with the Parasakthi team. This project is a testament to our [IKN’s] ongoing commitment to efficiency, reliability, and innovation in the cement industry.