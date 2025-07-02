Advertisement

Cement consumption in Colombia increased by 7.9 per cent to 1.083Mt in May 2025 from 1.003Mt in the year-ago period, reports the country’s statistics office, DANE.

Bulk cement dispatches picked up by two per cent while bagged cement sales improved by 10.9 per cent. This was reflected by an 8.1 per cent rise in sales to the retail and wholesale sector. Dispatches to the construction companies and contractors saw a 0.6 per cent uptick, but those to ready-mix concrete companies declined by 1.3 per cent.

Output from the country’s cement plants came in 9.3 per cent higher at 1.195Mt in May 2025 from 1.094Mt in May 2024.

January-May 2025

In the first five months of this year dispatches edged up 0.8 per cent YoY to 4.989Mt from 4.947Mt in the 5M24.

Bulk cement dispatches were down 4.8 per cent YoY in the January-May 2025 period while bagged cement sales improved by 3.7 per cent YoY. Dispatches to the retail and wholesale sector advanced by seven per cent. In contrast, construction companies and contractors reduced their off-take by 5.1 per cent while sales to ready-mix concrete companies fell by 7.4 per cent YoY in the 5M25.

Domestic production slipped 0.3 per cent YoY to 5.437Mt from 5.452Mt in the 5M24.