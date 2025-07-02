Advertisement

Cement consumption in Peru expanded by 5.2 per cent YoY to 1.009Mt in May 2025 from 0.959Mt, according to the Peruvian cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 0.911Mt was supplied by ASOCEM members.

Cement production improved by 14.8 per cent YoY to 0.929Mt in May 2025 from 0.887Mt while clinker production was up 15.6 per cent YoY, falling to 0.832Mt in May 2025 from 0.72Mt in May 2024.

External trade

In terms of external trade in May 2025, cement exports saw a 26.6 per cent YoY drop to 7900t from 10,800t in May 2024. However, clinker exports edged up by 0.4 per cent to 70,600t from 70,400t in May 2024.

Cement imports fell by 27.9 per cent YoY to 9000t from 12,000t in May 2024, but clinker imports surged by 213 per cent to 88,000t in May 2025 from 28,000t in the year-ago period. Approximately 71 per cent of cement imports came from Chile, while the remainder originated in Bolivia. In terms of clinker, South Korea imported 56 per cent of clinker imports and Ecuador 44 per cent.

At Tacna, the average CIF import price of cement improved four per cent YoY to US$131/t while in Desaguadero the price stood at US$94/t. Clinker imports sold at an average CIF import price of US$60/t at Callao port, down one per cent YoY, and US$42/t at the port of Pisco, representing a 31.4 per cent drop when compared with September 2024.