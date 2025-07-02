Advertisement

Italian cement output dropped three per cent YoY in April, according to the latest data from Italian concrete association, Federbeton. This follows a 12 per cent YoY expansion in March.



Import and export data, which lag production data, show cement imports continued to grow but at a reduced pace in March, rising six per cent YoY to 234,792t, with a total CIF value of EUR19.6m (US$23.1m) or EUR83/t as value per tonne. Meanwhile, cement exports were flat, coming in at 123,845t in March, with a total FOB value of EUR12.6m or EUR102/t.



The price of cement slipped 2 per cent YoY in April.



January-April 2025

Cement output was flat in the first four months of 2025. Output was up one per cent YoY in same period of 2024.



Cement imports were up 12 per cent YoY in 4M25, while exports were down four per cent YoY over the same period.



Italian construction production rose four per cent YoY in 4M25, according to Federbeton.