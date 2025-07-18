Advertisement

Ozinga has broken ground on a cutting-edge low-carbon cement manufacturing facility in east Chicago, Indiana, USA. Equipped with one of North America’s largest vertical roller mills, the new plant will produce 1Mta of low-carbon cementitious materials and marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to deliver net zero concrete by 2030.

At the heart of the facility is the MVR5300-C6 vertical roller mill from Gebr Pfeiffer, the largest of its kind in North America. With six independent rollers and unmatched throughput capacity, the mill maximises energy efficiency while reducing carbon emissions. “This isn’t just a plant – it’s a technological milestone,” said Timothy Burden, president of Gebr Pfeiffer Americas. “The MVR5300-C6 sets a new benchmark for sustainable cement production.”

The facility will produce ASTM C989-compliant low-carbon slag cement, as well as proprietary blends under Ozinga’s CarbonSense™ brand, meeting ASTM C1157 performance standards and delivering up to 80 per cent reductions in embodied carbon. Once fully operational, the plant is projected to offset more than 700,000t of CO 2 emissions annually, a significant reduction in the carbon footprint of US construction.

Strategically located with direct access to rail, truck, and water (via the Great Lakes and the inland waterways of the US), the facility will serve customers across the United States and Canada, reinforcing Ozinga’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure, supply chain resilience, and American manufacturing.

“Ozinga has always believed that true innovation isn’t just about progress, it’s about purpose,” said Marty Ozinga, CEO of Ozinga. “This facility is more than a plant. It’s a commitment to the future of American manufacturing, to sustainable building, and to strengthening American communities for generations to come.”

The East Chicago facility and its related operations are projected to create approximately 150 construction and long-term full-time jobs, fuelling regional economic growth. Operations are expected to begin in 2026.