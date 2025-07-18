Advertisement

Output by Bolivia's cement producers remained stable in May 2025, edging up by 0.4 per cent to 338,536t from 337,131t in May 2024, according to data from the country's National Statistics Institute (INE).

In La Paz production grew the strongest as output increased 18.5 per cent to 105,143t in May 2025 from 88,762t in May 2024. In Tarija production was up 11.6 per cent YoY to 19,932t from 17,868t while Cochabamba output increased by 7.4 per cent YoY to 52,708t from 49,060t in May 2024. Plant volumes in Chuquisaca saw a 2.4 per cent pick-up to 65,347t from 63,791t, but in Santa Cruz they were down 12.9 per cent to 79,193t from 90,896t. Production in Oruro fell 39.4 per cent YoY to 16,222t from 26,754t in May 2024.

January-May 2025

In the first five months of 2025, Bolivian cement production slipped 1.5 per cent YoY to 1,592,541t from 1,617,035t in the 5M24.

While in La Paz cement production increased by 24 per cent YoY to 514,137t from 414,561t, in Santa Cruz, the second-largest producing province, output declined 1.1 per cent to 408,716t from 413,302t over the same period. In Chusquisaca production fell 5.5 per cent YoY to 208,103t in the 5M25 from 315,601t, but in Cochabamba output edged up by one per cent YoY to 248,519t from 246,158t. Production by plants in Tarija dropped 15.2 per cent YoY to 78,070t in the 5M25 from 92,075t while in Oruro, output was down 66.8 per cent YoY to 44,996t from 135,338t in the 5M24.