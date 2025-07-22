Advertisement

In June 2025 Kyrgyzstan saw surging imports of Chinese Portland cement as there was an almost 400-fold increase in volume when compared with June 2024.

Data from the General Administration of Customs of China indicates that nearly 4000t of cement were supplied to the Kyrgyz market in June, representing a 378-fold increase from June 2024. This follows a significant increase in imports from China in May, when 2000t were supplied. In the 18 months prior, China imported at most 20tpm of Portland cement.

Import prices in May and June 2025 ranged from US$110-138/t. In terms of bagged cement prices in local currency, this translated to KGS480-600/bag (US$5.49-6.85/bag).