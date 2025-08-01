Advertisement

Redecam has successfully completed work at two Nigerian cement plants. During the recent plant shutdowns in collaboration with Lafarge Africa PLC, Redecam has been making upgrades at both the Ewekoro and Mfamosing cement plants.

Redecam’s scope of work included the complete overhauling of the raw material reclaimer and replacement of the crusher rotors and gearbox and well as replacement of the VCM gearbox.

The work extended to the replacement of the goose neck gas control tower, fabrication and installation of the grit funnel and the full overhauling of the vertical roller mill. Mill upgrades included a new grinding table, gearbox, lubrication unit, rotor cages and louvres.