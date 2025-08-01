Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Colombia saw a 1.8 per cent YoY uptick to 0.96Mt in June 2025 from 0.943Mt in the year-ago period, according to the country's statistics office, DANE.

Dispatches of bulk cement slipped by 0.3 per cent, but there was a 2.9 per cent increase in dispatches of bagged cement.

Deliveries to the wholesale/retail segment increased by 5.8 per cent YoY, but ready-mix concrete companies reduced their off-take by 7.5 per cent YoY. Sales to construction companies and contractors were down 1.2 per cent YoY.

The market of Nariño and Sucre in particular showed strong growth with dispatches up 33.7 and 28.7 per cent, respectively. Significant growth was also reported in Bolívar, which saw a 10 per cent increase in dispatches, and Bogotá, where sales were up 9.3 per cent YoY. In Colima, dispatches were up 5.1 per cent. However, in Quindío dispatches were down 18.3 per cent YoY and in Casanare the drop in sales was 17.9 per cent. Meta and Cundinamarca markets contracted by 8.7 and 8.2 per cent, respectively, while in Hula sales were down 5.1 per cent YoY.

Domestic production edged up 1.1 per cent YoY to 1.081Mt in June 2025 from 1.069Mt in June 2024.

January-June 2025

In the first six months of 2025 dispatches picked up by one per cent to 5.949Mt from 5.89Mt in the equivalent period of 2024.

Bagged cement sales improved by 3.6 per cent, but bulk sales were down 4.1 per cent YoY in the six-month period. This was also reflected in the sales to the wholesale/retail segment, which increased by 6.8 per cent YoY. Sales to ready-mix concrete companies saw a 0.3 per cent uptick while construction companies and contractors reduced their purchases by 1.8 per cent YoY in the 1H25.

Dispatches in Bogotá, the country's largest market, improved by 8.3 per cent YoY, while in Antioquia, sales saw a 1.2 per cent uptick. In Valle del Cauca dispatches remained broadly stable, but deliveries fell two per cent YoY in Cundinamarca. The Atlántico market shrank by 7.7 per cent while Santander sales were down 1.1 per cent. However, the Bolívar market fared better as dispatches were up 12.5 per cent YoY.

Cement production by Colombian cement plants saw a nearly imperceptible YoY decrease to 6.519Mt in the 1H25 from 6.522Mt.