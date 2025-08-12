Advertisement

Cement consumption in Senegal advanced by 8.7 per cent YoY to 567,800t in June 2025 when compared with June 2024, when domestic sales were 522,400t, according to the country’s Ministry of the Economy.

Producers increased their output by 5.6 per cent YoY to 738,300t in June 2025 from 699,500t in the year-ago period. Of this total, they exported 147,000t, up 3.2 per cent when compared with June 2024, when exports stood at 142,400t.

First half of 2025

In the January-June 2025 period, Senegal’s cement market expanded by four per cent to 3.875Mt from 3.725Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.

However, domestic producers saw a reduced output as production slipped 3.3 per cent YoY to 4.715Mt from 4.874Mt.

Exports were down 21.3 per cent YoY to 0.897Mt in the 1H25 from 1.141Mt in the 1H24.