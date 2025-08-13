Advertisement

Iranian domestic cement demand contracted 7.9 per cent YoY to 4.691Mt in July 2025, down from 5.091Mt a year earlier, according to the Iranian cement association.

Producers manufactured 4.713Mt of cement an 11.4 per cent YoY decrease, while clinker production rose 22.5 per cent YoY to 6.313Mt.



Cement exports nudged up 1.4 per cent YoY to 499,065t, while clinker exports dropped 10.8 per cent YoY to 506,351t.



January-July 2025

In the first seven months of 2025, cement consumption in Iran contracted 7.3 per cent to 34.559Mt, from 37.261Mt in the same period of 2024.



Cement production totalled 37.765Mt, down 3.7 per cent YoY from 39.234Mt in 7M24. Clinker production was 43.035Mt, slipping 0.2 per cent YoY from 43.108Mt.



Cumulative cement exports amounted to 3.369Mt in January-July 2025, up 4.6 per cent YoY from 3.220Mt in the same period of 2024, while clinker exports were down 20.6 per cent YoY to 3.533Mt from 4.449Mt.



Lingering problems in the housing market and difficult economic conditions are weighing on demand. Meanwhile, government stipulated limits on cement production, stemming from power supply concerns, have weighed on output. Regional tensions have posed a further risk with a cement plant jointly operated by Lucky Cement and the UAE-based Al-Shumookh Group, under the name of Najamat Al-Samawah, reportedly hit by a drone attack in June, though no significant damage was recorded. The plant has a cement capacity of 1.82Mta after new expansion came online in May.