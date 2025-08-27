Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Peru improved 5.8 per cent YoY to 1.083Mt in July 2025 from 1.024Mt in July 2024, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 0.968Mt was supplied by the association’s members in July 2025.

Cement production increased 6.5 per cent YoY to 0.973Mt in July 2025 from 0.913Mt, but clinker output declined 22.4 per cent YoY to 0.685Mt from 0.884Mt in July 2024.

Cement exports advanced 27.9 per cent to 13,300t in July 2025 from 10,400t in the year-ago period. Clinker exports declined 11.9 per cent YoY to 32,600t over the same period from 37,000t.

Imports of cement into Peru dropped 63.1 per cent YoY to 8000t in July 2025. Approximately 88 per cent of imports were imported from Chile, via the land terminal of Tacna, where the average CIF import price edged up 5.6 per cent YoY to US$132/t. Bolivian product accounted for 12 per cent of cement imports. The average CIF import price via Desaguadero fell 6.2 per cent to US$90/t when compared with January 2025.

However, clinker imports jumped 81.2 per cent YoY to 85,000t. South Korea was the point of origin for 58.4 per cent of clinker imports into Peru, while Ecuador imported 41.6 per cent. The average CIF import price via the port of Callao remained stable YoY at US$60/t, but imports via Pisco sold at an average CIF import price of US$40, down 34.4 per cent when compared with September 2024.