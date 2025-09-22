Advertisement

Dyckerhoff is advancing its sustainability strategy with the construction of Silo 12 at its Göllheim cement plant, a project designed to support the production of CO 2 -reduced cements. The investment is part of the company’s broader commitment to lowering emissions across its operations.

Work on the silo began in February and has now reached its full height of 52.11m, following successful foundation works and an innovative sliding construction process. Once completed, the new facility will provide 5400m³ of storage capacity, enhancing the plant’s efficiency and paving the way for more climate-friendly production.

The construction process has benefited from collaboration with Trapobet, whose tested concrete formulations allowed for flexible adaptation to weather conditions and ensured the silo could be built efficiently and on schedule. Implementation has been carried out by Dyckerhoff’s in-house team together with partners Karl Gemünden GmbH & Co KG and Bitschnau Gleit & Schalungstechnik GmbH.

Commissioning of Silo 12 is planned for the 1Q26. Dyckerhoff says the project demonstrates its commitment to sustainable construction and climate protection, reinforcing its role in shaping a lower-carbon future for the cement industry.