National Cement to invest US$250m in Ragland

Vicat-owned National Cement will be installing a new state-of-the-art kiln at its Ragland plant in Alabama, USA. The project represents an investment of US$250m and the project is expected to start the construction in the first quarter of 2020.

"We are excited about our kiln project in Ragland. It will ensure that our employees and our Ragland facility can continue to be competitive for years to come by upgrading our plant with the latest technology and equipment," said Spencer Weitman, president of National Cement of Alabama. "We have enjoyed a long, successful partnership with the Ragland community and look forward to that continuing for many years to come."



While the investment will not lead to any new employment, it is expected to save the 132 jobs at the plant. National Cement is the largest employer in Ragland, a town of 1700 residents.

The Ragland plant ships manufactured cement products to a diverse customer base across Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi and Florida.

Start-up of the new kiln is scheduled for 2022.

