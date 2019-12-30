Azerbaijan: output of cement falls 1.6 per cent over 11 months to November 2019

Construction materials worth AZN709.8m (USD417.5m) were produced in Azerbaijan from January through November 2019, which is 4.4 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.



The volume of cement production over the 11 month period amounted to over 3.1Mt, representing a decline of 1.6 percent compared to the same period of 2018. The volume of construction lime was 40,600t (an increase of 48.5 percent), while building blocks and bricks made of cement, artificial stone or concrete reached 79,800t (an increase of 26.8 percent).



The volume of asphalt production in the reported 11 month period amounted to 360,200t (an increase of 34.2 percent), building bricks was recorded at 390,300m3 (an increase of 38.1 percent), and ready-mixed concrete reached 1.6Mt (an increase of 28.1 percent).



In the reported period, the production of building gypsum declined by 66.5 percent to 13,500t, while the output of prefabricated concrete structures decreased by 53.3 percent to 38,900m3.

